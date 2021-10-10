Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $64.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Viasat holds a leadership position in the satellite and wireless communications market. The Satellite Services segment of the company is progressing well, thanks to improving in-flight connectivity service revenues with growth in fixed broadband business resulting from higher bandwidth service plans. The company remains focused on the launch of ViaSat-3 global constellation. Strength in the ground antenna systems business, along with higher earth imaging and observation bandwidth demands, is likely to boost ground infrastructure products and services. It is eyeing opportunities to extend broadband satellite mobility to rotary wing aircraft, as it is a large addressable market. It has a competitive advantage in bandwidth economics and global coverage. However, stiff competition and integration risks related to acquisitions are major concerns.”

Several other analysts have also recently commented on VSAT. Raymond James raised their target price on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.67.

VSAT opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 121.07, a P/E/G ratio of 88.88 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Viasat has a fifty-two week low of $29.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.35.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $664.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.85 million. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Viasat by 376.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 714 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Viasat in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

