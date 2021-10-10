Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Acquired by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 834,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,900 shares during the quarter. Bamco Inc. NY owned about 1.18% of Veracyte worth $33,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $83,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 34.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,677 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte during the first quarter worth $142,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 21.4% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get Veracyte alerts:

NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $41.53 on Friday. Veracyte, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.87 and a 12 month high of $86.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.12 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.62.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 40.06%. The business had revenue of $55.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. On average, research analysts predict that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veracyte news, insider Bonnie H. Anderson sold 2,600 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $130,468.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 12,531 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $633,442.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,509.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,031 shares of company stock worth $858,967. Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Veracyte from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Veracyte from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Veracyte from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Veracyte presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.