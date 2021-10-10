Vega Protocol Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (VEGA)

Vega Protocol (CURRENCY:VEGA) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Vega Protocol has traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar. One Vega Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.39 or 0.00031509 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vega Protocol has a market cap of $28.59 million and $8.17 million worth of Vega Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vega Protocol Coin Profile

Vega Protocol is a coin. Vega Protocol’s total supply is 64,999,723 coins and its circulating supply is 1,644,007 coins. Vega Protocol’s official Twitter account is @vegaprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Vega is a technology protocol and associated crypto-asset for an open, blockchain-backed public network for fully automated end-to-end trading and execution of financial products. The network is secured with proof of stake and implements pseudonymous margin trading using a novel liquidity incentivization scheme based on market forces to solve the problem of attracting and allocating market-making resources in a decentralized system. “

Vega Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vega Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vega Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vega Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

