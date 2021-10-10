Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $53.15

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $53.15 and last traded at $53.15, with a volume of 2436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.18.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.44.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.044 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile (NASDAQ:VMBS)
Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).
