Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.5% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,743,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,859,000 after buying an additional 711,420 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 71.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,976,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,826,000 after buying an additional 1,235,322 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,226,000 after buying an additional 50,610 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 928,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after buying an additional 33,421 shares during the period. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% during the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 156,027 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.36.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

