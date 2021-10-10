Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Lessened by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,624,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,469,000 after acquiring an additional 487,680 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,053,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,095,000 after acquiring an additional 25,486 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 33,154.9% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,623,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,952 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,275,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,400,000 after acquiring an additional 240,454 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 573,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,342,000 after acquiring an additional 50,608 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $407.93 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $416.85 and its 200-day moving average is $394.64.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

