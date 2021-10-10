Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Stock Holdings Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,460 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

VYM stock opened at $105.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.16. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.