Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 171,230 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,887,634 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 171,230 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 11.56% of CDW worth $2,774,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in CDW by 11.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in CDW by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after acquiring an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDW by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $228,017,000 after acquiring an additional 333,627 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,548,000 after buying an additional 288,223 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after acquiring an additional 251,349 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Get CDW alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on CDW. Zacks Investment Research raised CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CDW currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

In other CDW news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $667,726.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,667,672.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

CDW stock opened at $176.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. CDW Co. has a fifty-two week low of $117.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

About CDW

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.