Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 10.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,198,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,485,699 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.05% of CrowdStrike worth $3,065,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,237,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892,008 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,344,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,279,000 after purchasing an additional 166,939 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,055,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,676,000 after purchasing an additional 470,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,595,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,919,000 after purchasing an additional 236,202 shares in the last quarter. 62.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Abhishek Maheshwari sold 3,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.60, for a total transaction of $798,425.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.33, for a total value of $1,547,315.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 313,090 shares of company stock valued at $81,409,403. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Summit Insights boosted their price target on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $259.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target (up from $265.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $290.15.

CRWD stock opened at $245.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $256.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $234.36. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.10 and a fifty-two week high of $289.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.18 and a beta of 1.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $337.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 13.86% and a negative net margin of 16.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

