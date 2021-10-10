Vanguard Group Inc. Raises Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,856,506 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,508 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of United Rentals worth $2,506,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 232.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of United Rentals by 70.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,647 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 24.6% during the second quarter. Sandbar Asset Management LLP now owns 65,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,800,000 after acquiring an additional 12,886 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 14.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on URI shares. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.64.

URI opened at $342.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $345.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.25 and a 12 month high of $369.22.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 29.06%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.