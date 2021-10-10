Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,093,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,057 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $2,684,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 141.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after buying an additional 20,723 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 110.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,802.9% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 33,768 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $177.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $188.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.07. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 34.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Gabelli upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $234.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $241.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, G.Research upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.18.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

