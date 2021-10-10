Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 73,281,593 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 98,584,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,281,593 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.25% of Palantir Technologies worth $2,598,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $34,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $14,356,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total transaction of $361,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,976,769 shares of company stock worth $143,305,887. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.11.

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $9.18 and a one year high of $45.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $23.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.26.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

