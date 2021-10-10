Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 31,163,246 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 896.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,639,833 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,163,246 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.09% of CoStar Group worth $2,868,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of CoStar Group by 525.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,779 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,208.5% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,232,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985,308 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 885.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,554,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $708,487,000 after buying an additional 7,686,330 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 831.6% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 332.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,732,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,482,000 after buying an additional 1,331,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $528,343.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.59.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $86.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.92. CoStar Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.31 and a twelve month high of $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.01, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 11.62, a current ratio of 11.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.88 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 12.68%. CoStar Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

