Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,970 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 2.3% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $39,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 19.8% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,350,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,135 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 688,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,393,000 after acquiring an additional 41,834 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 168,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.2% in the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 98,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,338,000 after acquiring an additional 19,788 shares during the period. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,246,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,930,000 after purchasing an additional 146,635 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.33. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $43.59 and a 1-year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

