Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Increased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,287,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 0.7% of LPL Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $663,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Cloverfields Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $157.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $159.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.99. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

