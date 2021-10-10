VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 609,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 21,980,668 shares.The stock last traded at $30.96 and had previously closed at $30.40.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.67 and a 200-day moving average of $34.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,500,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 567.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after buying an additional 62,997 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,885,000.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

