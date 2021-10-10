USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.47% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

USANA Health Sciences stock opened at $95.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 0.85. USANA Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $73.00 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The firm had revenue of $336.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frederic J. Winssinger sold 926 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $91,748.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,516 shares in the company, valued at $249,285.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Sinnott sold 1,648 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $156,625.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,648 shares in the company, valued at $156,625.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,435 shares of company stock worth $331,837 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 9.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of USANA Health Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $261,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 7.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 87.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 23,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 155.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,851,000 after acquiring an additional 99,993 shares during the period. 54.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About USANA Health Sciences

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops and manufactures nutritional, personal care and weight-management products. Its product line divided into four categories: Essentials, Optimizers, Foods, Personal Care and Skincare, and All Other. The Essentials Nutritionals category includes vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of advanced total body nutrition for every age group.

