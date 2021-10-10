United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,304 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.28 on Friday. United States Cellular Co. has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts expect that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United States Cellular news, Director Gregory P. Josefowicz sold 4,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $125,964.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on USM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

