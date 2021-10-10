United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Lowered by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 26.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,287,706 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,210,531 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,307,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 131.3% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $33,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $35,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $43,000. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS opened at $183.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.83 and a 200-day moving average of $196.63. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $219.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 155.54% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.16 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.23 price target on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.58.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

