UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

UNCRY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. BNP Paribas raised UniCredit from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Erste Group raised UniCredit from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS UNCRY opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.92. UniCredit has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $6.96.

UniCredit SpA engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking (CIB), Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), Group Corporate Centre and Non-Core.

