Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 41.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.64.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $20.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Under Armour has a one year low of $12.26 and a one year high of $26.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34,850.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

Featured Article: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.