UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for UDR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. UDR reported earnings per share of $0.50 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $2.30. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 1.40%.

UDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research raised shares of UDR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.88.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $3,342,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $8,819,950 over the last 90 days. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UDR during the third quarter worth $290,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 43.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of UDR by 14.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 25,326 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of UDR by 13.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 451,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 51,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 831,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,721,000 after acquiring an additional 108,306 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UDR stock opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,061.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.75. UDR has a 1-year low of $29.34 and a 1-year high of $56.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.08%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.