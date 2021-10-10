Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) PT Lowered to $120.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TPTX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a hold rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $138.70.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.00. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $42.51 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.96.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $2,950,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after buying an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $4,017,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,501,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

