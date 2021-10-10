Truist Securities Raises Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Price Target to $50.00

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) had its target price lifted by Truist Securities from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Penn Virginia in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Penn Virginia from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.40.

NASDAQ:PVAC opened at $33.49 on Thursday. Penn Virginia has a 52 week low of $6.36 and a 52 week high of $34.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.31 and a beta of 3.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penn Virginia will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 7.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn Virginia by 18.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 162,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 25,121 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. 30.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

