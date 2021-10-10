Truist Securities Raises Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $52.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price hoisted by Truist Securities from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DVN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a strong-buy rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.18.

Devon Energy stock opened at $39.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Devon Energy has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $40.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.40. The company has a market capitalization of $26.99 billion, a PE ratio of 221.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a yield of 1.7%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. EnCap Energy Capital Fund X L.P. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $744,282,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Devon Energy by 236.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,978,597 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $523,932,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851,353 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 43,522.4% in the first quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,090,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $198,627,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069,628 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 227.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,727,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $371,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,845,023 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Devon Energy by 68.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,297,144 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $388,144,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,309 shares during the period. 86.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

