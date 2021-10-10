Truist Securities Boosts Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target to $55.00

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target increased by Truist Securities from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPE. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Callon Petroleum from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised Callon Petroleum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Callon Petroleum from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.45.

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.91. Callon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $4.50 and a 12 month high of $60.51.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 92.16%. The business had revenue of $440.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.48 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $42,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.