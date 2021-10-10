Truist Raises Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target to $25.00

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target hoisted by Truist from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.71.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY opened at $19.79 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $20.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The business had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.42 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 58.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 7,561 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 151,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 12.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 319,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,669,000 after buying an additional 36,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,772,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,671,000 after buying an additional 502,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 71.3% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 198,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 82,660 shares during the last quarter. 76.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.