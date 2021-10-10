Truist Lowers OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) Price Target to $50.00

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Truist from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.37% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ONEW. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OneWater Marine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

OneWater Marine stock opened at $42.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 3.94. OneWater Marine has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $56.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.46 and a 200-day moving average of $43.81.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $404.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.06 million. OneWater Marine had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 34.54%. Equities analysts anticipate that OneWater Marine will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mitchell W. Legler sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total value of $63,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,523,517.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total transaction of $1,179,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,854 shares of company stock worth $1,809,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 24.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONEW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the first quarter valued at about $278,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 19.0% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after acquiring an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 43.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after acquiring an additional 37,322 shares in the last quarter. 54.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

