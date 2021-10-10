Truegame (TGAME) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $228.00

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last seven days, Truegame has traded down 30% against the US dollar. Truegame has a market capitalization of $207,011.36 and $228.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Truegame alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00049221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.07 or 0.00226942 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00012383 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.42 or 0.00101373 BTC.

Truegame Coin Profile

Truegame (TGAME) is a coin. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official message board for Truegame is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Truegame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Truegame using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Truegame Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Truegame and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.