True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

True North Commercial REIT (TSE:TNT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and traded as low as C$7.28. True North Commercial REIT shares last traded at C$7.31, with a volume of 219,686 shares traded.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TNT.UN shares. Laurentian Bank of Canada raised their target price on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$7.50 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$7.25 price target on shares of True North Commercial REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Laurentian lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$6.75 to C$7.75 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on True North Commercial REIT from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, True North Commercial REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.39.

The company has a market cap of C$640.61 million and a P/E ratio of 18.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.42 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.83, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.0495 per share. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. True North Commercial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 152.45%.

True North Commercial REIT Company Profile (TSE:TNT.UN)

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT currently owns and operates a portfolio of 46 commercial properties consisting of approximately 3.7 million square feet in urban and select strategic secondary markets across Canada focusing on long term leases with government and credit-rated tenants.

