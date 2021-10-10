Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trinity Capital Inc. is an internally managed business development company. It provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors. Trinity Capital Inc. is based in PHOENIX. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Capital from $15.50 to $15.75 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Capital currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Trinity Capital stock opened at $15.97 on Thursday. Trinity Capital has a 1-year low of $13.46 and a 1-year high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $424.08 million and a PE ratio of 12.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.97.

Trinity Capital (OTCMKTS:TRIN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 109.78%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Trinity Capital’s payout ratio is currently 102.33%.

In other news, CFO David Michael Lund purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.99 per share, with a total value of $52,465.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trinity Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,773,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 639,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 157,228 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 547,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,930,000 after buying an additional 402,923 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 528,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,647,000 after buying an additional 230,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Trinity Capital by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 427,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,191,000 after buying an additional 194,000 shares in the last quarter. 26.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Chandler, Arizona.

