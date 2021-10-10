TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Shares Acquired by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,538 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TNET. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TriNet Group by 92.5% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 699,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,681,000 after purchasing an additional 336,045 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,385,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in TriNet Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,471,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in TriNet Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,366,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,538,000 after acquiring an additional 166,978 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in TriNet Group by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 631,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,791,000 after acquiring an additional 149,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director H Raymond Bingham sold 415 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $30,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $145,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,544 shares of company stock valued at $15,174,190. 39.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TNET opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.14. TriNet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.60 and a fifty-two week high of $101.61.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $302.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.24 million. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 5.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TriNet Group from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut TriNet Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on TriNet Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.92 price target on the stock.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

