Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) Sets New 12-Month High at $17.10

Tricon Residential Inc. (TSE:TCN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.10 and last traded at C$17.06, with a volume of 336219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.54.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tricon Residential to C$17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential to C$18.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target (up previously from C$16.00) on shares of Tricon Residential in a report on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$18.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Tricon Residential from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Tricon Residential currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 10.02.

Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.75. The business had revenue of C$130.14 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tricon Residential Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Tricon Residential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

About Tricon Residential (TSE:TCN)

Founded in 1988, Tricon is a rental housing company focused on serving the middle-market demographic. Tricon owns and operates approximately 31,000 single-family rental homes and multi-family rental units in 21 markets across the United States and Canada, managed with an integrated technology-enabled operating platform.

