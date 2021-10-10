Trexquant Investment LP Sells 5,716 Shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR)

Trexquant Investment LP lessened its holdings in shares of Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,716 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Avangrid were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Avangrid by 8.7% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 32,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 15.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 240,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,386,000 after purchasing an additional 32,240 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 27.5% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 31,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 24.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 784,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,075,000 after purchasing an additional 154,138 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 31.3% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 17,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the period. 10.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avangrid stock opened at $50.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.17. The company has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Avangrid, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.02 and a 1 year high of $56.11.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avangrid, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

AGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

Avangrid Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

