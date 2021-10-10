Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Littelfuse alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $118,462.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.44, for a total value of $706,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,550 shares of company stock worth $3,681,810. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

LFUS opened at $277.44 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.32 and a 1-year high of $289.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $3.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $1.17. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $523.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $472.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Littelfuse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.13%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Littelfuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Littelfuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.