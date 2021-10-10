Trexquant Investment LP Invests $546,000 in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 6.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,193,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $290,841,000 after purchasing an additional 186,371 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 554,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,585,000 after purchasing an additional 73,894 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at $13,246,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,420,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 111.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,319,000 after purchasing an additional 48,048 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

AIT stock opened at $96.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.74. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.61 and a 12-month high of $107.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.27. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $895.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIT. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of industrial parts and products. It operates through the following segments: Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control Business. The Service Center-Based Distribution segment provides customers with a wide range of industrial products through a network of service centers.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.