Trexquant Investment LP Invests $508,000 in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Trinity Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $30,049,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 186.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 662,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,871,000 after purchasing an additional 430,945 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 613,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,472,000 after acquiring an additional 418,438 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,793,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $364,433,000 after acquiring an additional 376,271 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $28.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.29 and a 1-year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $371.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.95 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Trinity Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.