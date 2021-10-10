Trexquant Investment LP Increases Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,221 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SEM. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Select Medical by 2,354.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Select Medical by 5.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,128 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SEM shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

Shares of SEM stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.44. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.80 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

In related news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

