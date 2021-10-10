Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLAF) traded up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $15.70 and last traded at $15.70. 500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 1,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.69.

Separately, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transcontinental has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.16 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Transcontinental, Inc engages in the provision of print and digital media, flexible packaging, and publishing services. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Sector, Packaging Sector, and Other. The Printing Sector generates revenues from an integrated service offering for retailers, including premedia services, flyer and in-store marketing product printing, and door-to-door distribution, as well as an array of innovative print solutions for newspapers, magazines, 4-colour books and personalized and mass marketing products.

