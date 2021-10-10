TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TransAct Technologies, Incorporated, designs, develops, manufactures and markets transaction-based printers and related products under the ITHACA and MAGNETEC and TRANSACT.COM brand names. The company focuses on five vertical markets: point-of-sale(POS), gaming and lottery, financial services, kiosk and Internet. The company’s printers are trusted world-wide to provide crisp, clean transaction records from receipts, tickets and coupons, register journal and other documents. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of TransAct Technologies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of TransAct Technologies from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

TACT stock opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. TransAct Technologies has a twelve month low of $6.85 and a twelve month high of $17.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.53 million, a P/E ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.02.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 million. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 21.74% and a negative return on equity of 26.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that TransAct Technologies will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TACT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,266 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $450,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in TransAct Technologies by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,915 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Company Profile

TransAct Technologies, Inc operates as a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. It engages in food safety, POS automation, casino and gaming, lottery, mobile and oil and gas. The firm’s products are sold under the AccuDate, EPICENTRAL, Epic, Ithaca, RESPONDER and Printrex brands. It supplies consumables used in the printing and scanning activities of customers in the hospitality, banking, retail, gaming, government and oil and gas exploration markets.

