TouchCon (TOC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $50,542.00

TouchCon (CURRENCY:TOC) traded up 8.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. TouchCon has a market cap of $1.40 million and $50,542.00 worth of TouchCon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TouchCon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, TouchCon has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.43 or 0.00560111 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000084 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000955 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $593.18 or 0.01080728 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000052 BTC.

TouchCon Profile

TouchCon (CRYPTO:TOC) is a coin. TouchCon’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 105,000,000 coins. The official website for TouchCon is www.touchcon.org . TouchCon’s official Twitter account is @TouchconInfo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TouchCon is medium.com/@touchconinfo

According to CryptoCompare, “The TouchCon is an advertising reward platform that scans the Smart QR Code (SQC) to be used for advertisement of goods and services, and connects the user who wants to receive the cryptocurrency and the advertiser who needs the information data of such users (customers). “

TouchCon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TouchCon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TouchCon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TouchCon using one of the exchanges listed above.

