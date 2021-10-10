Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stock Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,017 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $21,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNST. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,669,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 13,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MNST shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.81.

Shares of MNST opened at $89.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.71 and a 200-day moving average of $93.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $75.45 and a 52 week high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

