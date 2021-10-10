Toronto Dominion Bank Has $29.64 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 107,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,049 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $29,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. FMR LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,423,000 after purchasing an additional 14,864 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total value of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,198 shares in the company, valued at $7,058,934. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,637 shares of company stock worth $105,479,027 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $291.66 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $211.20 and a 1-year high of $340.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $312.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.95.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. HSBC reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.50.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

