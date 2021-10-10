Toronto Dominion Bank Has $27.91 Million Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,498 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Simon Property Group worth $27,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

SPG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.83.

SPG stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $132.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.89. The company has a market capitalization of $43.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $137.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 31.67% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

