Toronto Dominion Bank Has $25.99 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 0.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 312,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Welltower were worth $25,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Welltower by 10.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 11.9% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in Welltower by 20.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumbard & Kellner LLC increased its position in Welltower by 1.6% during the first quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Welltower from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.70.

NYSE WELL opened at $82.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.91. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.66 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 59.49, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.06.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.71). Welltower had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 13.49%. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 68.54%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.