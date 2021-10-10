Toronto Dominion Bank Has $23.17 Million Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,545 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cummins were worth $23,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 22,473.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9,439 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in Cummins by 93.5% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 176,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,120,000 after buying an additional 85,455 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd grew its position in Cummins by 15.0% during the second quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 97,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,720,000 after buying an additional 12,726 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after purchasing an additional 39,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 41.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Cowen upgraded shares of Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.69.

CMI opened at $236.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $277.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.19. The stock has a market cap of $33.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 25.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

