Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,926 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $24,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HCA. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.5% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total transaction of $49,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $240.42 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $250.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $76.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.65. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.91 and a 1 year high of $263.92.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.54%.

HCA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $293.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.67.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

