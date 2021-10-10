Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at CIBC

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$22.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a current ratio of 32.52 and a quick ratio of 32.47. The firm has a market cap of C$2.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.56. Topaz Energy has a one year low of C$12.82 and a one year high of C$17.97.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Topaz Energy will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

