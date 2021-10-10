Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) Receives $25.71 Average PT from Analysts

Tivity Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.71.

TVTY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tivity Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist reduced their target price on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tivity Health from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Get Tivity Health alerts:

TVTY stock opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tivity Health has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.46.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.13. Tivity Health had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a positive return on equity of 592.23%. The company had revenue of $120.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.33 million. Equities analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anthony Michael Sanfilippo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.99 per share, with a total value of $329,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 372,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,197,696.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 22.9% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 32,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 2.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 106,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 359.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 132,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after buying an additional 103,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Tivity Health by 90.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,211,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 574,801 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Tivity Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tivity Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.