Time New Bank Trading Up 4.7% This Week (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. Time New Bank has a total market cap of $10.46 million and $277,956.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00047865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.82 or 0.00223614 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00011896 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.53 or 0.00098476 BTC.

Time New Bank Coin Profile

Time New Bank is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

